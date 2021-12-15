Menu

Virtual
Dec 15 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Take Flight – Virtual Children’s Workshop

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre-Virtual - 3663 Park Rd., North Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
$ Price
By Donation Buy Tickets
Ages
Ages 6+
Website
http://www.ecologycentre.ca
Contact
ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
Take Flight - Virtual Children’s Workshop Wednesday, December 15 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/187904656887 Learn more about winter birds around the Vancouver area, and discover how you can take part in citizen science through the Bird Count. Suitable for ages 6+. This program will take place on Zoom. We will email a link to participants approximately an hour prior to the program. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre! www.ecologycentre.ca. View image in full screen
Take Flight - Virtual Children's Workshop Wednesday, December 15 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/187904656887 Learn more about winter birds around the Vancouver area, and discover how you can take part in citizen science through the Bird Count. Suitable for ages 6+. This program will take place on Zoom. We will email a link to participants approximately an hour prior to the program. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre! www.ecologycentre.ca.

Take Flight – Virtual Children’s Workshop Wednesday, December 15 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/187904656887 Learn more about winter birds around the Vancouver area, and discover how you can take part in citizen science through the Bird Count. Suitable for ages 6+. This program will take place on Zoom. We will email a link to participants approximately an hour prior to the program. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre! http://www.ecologycentre.ca