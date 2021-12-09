ILS’s Winter Wonderland – TOY DRIVE

Mark your calendars! Inclusion Langley Society is excited to announce that our Toy Drive is back this year and bigger than ever! From November 15 – December 9, ILS will be hosting a Toy Drive where we will be collecting different items each week leading up to our Winter Wonderland event! Your donation will be in support of BC Children’s Hospital this holiday season. On December 9th, the final day of the Toy Drive, join us for a Drive-Through Winter Wonderland event at 23535 44th Avenue, Langley, BC; Call 604 534-8611 for more information.