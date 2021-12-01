For the past 40 years, Alberni Valley Hospice Society has been helping community members deal with grief and loss via free counselling and support services. In addition, for the past 13 years, we have provided residential, palliative care at Ty Watson House. Our charity has been blessed with thoughtful donors who also support our special fundraising events such as our Black Ty Gala, Summer Raffle and many other smaller events, which we have been unable to host due to COVID-19 restrictions . In response, we are proud to announce a new fundraiser, LIGHT UP HOSPICE. For individuals grieving the loss of a loved one, the holiday season can be a very challenging time. As it approaches, we wish to give those who have experienced a loss the unique opportunity to include their loved ones who have passed in their holiday celebrations. Our Light Up Hospice event invites members of the community to honour their memories by purchasing a string of decorative lights, a wreath, a star and other beautiful holiday décor items that will adorn the exterior of the AVHS Community Office at 2579 10th Avenue for the month of December from 9am to 9pm and we encourage community member to drive by and see the beautiful lights.