Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Virtual
Nov 12 - Dec 31 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Caring Neighbours Holiday Campaign

Where
Online - BC View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.caringneighbours.ca/
Contact
kpotter@fsgv.ca 604-731-4951 x 4011 (Katelynn Potter)
Caring Neighbours Holiday Campaign - image View image in full screen

Until December 31
Donate today

This time of year can be particularly challenging for the most vulnerable members of our community, and providing a festive meal and gifts for loved ones shouldn’t be a source of stress or anxiety.

As a Caring Neighbour, your donation directly supports low-income families in Metro Vancouver.

For more information or to donate, visit CaringNeighbours.ca