Worldwide hit maker, Chris de Burgh is excited to once again be returning to Canada with his The Legend of Robin Hood and Other Hits tour. The British singer-song writer, whose career spans close to five decades is best known for his hits such as The Lady in Red, Spanish Train and A Spaceman Came Travelling.

Chris de Burgh will be stopping in Edmonton on May 9 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, tickets go on sale December 10.