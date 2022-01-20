The Firehall Arts Centre is pleased to partner with Touchstone Theatre and the 2022 PuSh International Performing Arts Festival to present Makambe K Simamba’s Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers from Thursday, January 20 to Saturday, January 22, 2022. Based on the real-life murder of Trayvon Martin and the world premiere production produced by b current Performing Arts, Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers is a journey through the unknown, a spiritual inquiry, a protest for all Black life beyond headlines and hashtags to examine the reality of injustice, a prayer for all families left behind, and a promise to the community that all Black lives matter. Telling the story of a Black teenager and his experience in the afterlife, Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers portrays both a rich human life and the violence that took it away. What emerges is a prayer for the bereaved and a proclamation that Black Lives Matter. January 20-22, 2022 | Firehall Arts Centre| 280 E. Cordova Opening Night: Thursday, January 20 at 7:30pm Performance Times: Thursday-Saturday, 7:30pm | Saturday, 3:00pm Tickets: From $15; Available online at firehallartscentre.ca or by phone at 604.689.0926.