Dec 4 - Dec 5 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sparkle!

Where
Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre - 2420 Elphinstone Street, Regina, SK View Map
When
$ Price
Free
Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.facebook.com/JewelleryArtistsGuildofRegina
Contact
egohlke@accesscomm.ca 306-545-5886 (Elaine Gohlke, Jewellery Artists Guild of Regina)
The Jewellery Artists Guild of Regina is holding its Holiday Show and Sale at the Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre, 2420 Elphinstone Street, on Saturday, December 4 from 11 am to 4 pm and on Sunday, December 5 from 1:30 to 4 pm. Great Christmas shopping featuring high quality original handmade jewellery from a wide range of local jewellery artists. *Proof of vaccine or a negative test and mandatory masks