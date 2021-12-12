Menu

Music
Dec 12 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Will’s Jams Holiday Concert

Where
Anvil Centre - 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster, BC View Map
When
$ Price
5.00
Ages
All Ages
Website
http://newwestcity.ca/shinebright
Contact
specialevents@newwestcity.ca 604.515.3830 (City of New Westminster)
Will and the band will perform some holiday classics, fan favorites, and songs from his new album “Big Shiny Spoons.” Prepare to enjoy an afternoon of singing and dancing sure to get everyone into the holiday spirit. Register each participant individually. Anvil Centre Theatre 604.515.3830 Sunday, 1:00 - 2:00 pm December 12 Registration Fee: $5.00 / person 125362 Find out more at newwestcity.ca/shinebright. View image in full screen
