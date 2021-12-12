Will’s Jams Holiday Concert

Will and the band will perform some holiday classics, fan favorites, and songs from his new album “Big Shiny Spoons.” Prepare to enjoy an afternoon of singing and dancing sure to get everyone into the holiday spirit. Register each participant individually. Anvil Centre Theatre 604.515.3830 Sunday, 1:00 - 2:00 pm December 12 Registration Fee: $5.00 / person 125362 Find out more at newwestcity.ca/shinebright.