Comedy
Dec 16 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy

Where
Massey Theatre - 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster, BC View Map
When
$ Price
$19 - 44 Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.masseytheatre.com/event/o-christmas-tea-a-british-comedy-2/
Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss… Grab your teacups! Off-Broadway Comedians and 3-time IMPRESARIO Award-Winners (London) James & Jamesy present their outrageously funny and brilliantly inventive Christmas comedy classic O Christmas Tea — an astonishing show that delights thousands of hearts every holiday season. Hailed as “a child’s imagination on steroids” by London Free Press and “a masterpiece of physical comedy” by Theatre In London, critics rave for the charismatic James & Jamesy. A must-see performance on the international comedy circuit, the unstoppable duo, regarded as “one of the most popular fringe duos ever” (CBC), has been named Best of Fest (Orlando, Toronto, Winnipeg, Ottawa), Most Outstanding Show (London), Best Comedy (Victoria), Patrons’ Pick (London), among many other accolades. Ticket Prices: Tier I: $44/$29 student, + fees Tier II: $34/$24 student, + fees Tier III: $29/$19 student, + fees When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, flooding the world with tea, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat. Redefining immersive theatre, these masters of physical comedy—with over 20 comedy awards to their name—sweep the audience out to sea in a jolly aquatic escapade brimming with whimsy, action, and ingenuity in a celebration of friendship at Christmas.
