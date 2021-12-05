Sing We Now of Christmas

Join us for the return of a New Westminster Christmas favourite. The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir and Winter Harp are back for another magical concert we know you’ve all been waiting for. With the Lower Mainland’s only traditional Celtic male choir alongside harps, flutes, rare medieval instruments and percussion its no wonder so many include this concert as part of their holiday tradition. Heartfelt carols, new and old, performed by these two acclaimed groups will put you in the holiday spirit like no other concert.