Two brothers. Two unique talents. In concert together for the first time.

Alan Liu is 20 years old. His brother Brayden Liu is just 17. Between them, the Vancouver brothers have already earned dozens of international prizes for their astonishing musical talent, Alan on classical guitar and Brayden on piano. The Vancouver Classic Guitar Society is delighted to present both Alan and Brayden Liu in their first concert together on Saturday, December 18th, 7 pm at Pyatt Hall. Alan just took home 4th prize in the prestigious 2021 Guitar Foundation of America International Concert Artist competition. He is the first featured classical guitarist in CBC’s “30 Hot Classical Musicians Under 30” program. Brayden debuted at Carnegie Hall in New York at 11 years old. Already, he has been awarded more than 30 international prizes and awards, 17 of which are first prizes. Don't miss these two rising stars!.