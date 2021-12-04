River Basin Days – Exploring Central Park, Burnaby!

Usually held in the first half of every month, ‘River Basin Days’ is a series of outdoor public programs hosted by the Fraser River Discovery Centre, geared towards families. Join us at rotating locations around the Fraser River Basin as we explore this incredible watershed. Have you ever wondered how to use a compass, or how to read a map? Join us this weekend, December 4th, for an introduction to orienteering! Orienteering involves navigating a course using a map and compass and finding your way from checkpoint to checkpoint without getting lost. In this one-hour workshop, you’ll gain a basic understanding of map reading and compass use and practice your skills on our 1.25 km orienteering course. COVID-19 Safety protocols are in place, so please register in advance. Visit our website to learn more: https://fraserriverdiscovery.org/rbd/ --- WHAT: River Basin Days in Central Park! • Play an orienteering game • Learn how to read a map and use a compass • Navigate a 1.25 km orienteering course WHEN: Saturday, December 4th, 2:00pm – 3:00pm WHERE: Central Park, Burnaby. Meet in the parking lot on the west side of the park, off Boundary Road. WHO: While everyone is welcome, this workshop is aimed at older children and their families.