Quantum Sky Artist Reception Featuring Sky Lilah

Vancouver Visual Art Foundation is excited to host Quantum Sky, a new solo exhibition from Sky Lilah. Quantum Sky is a space beyond time. An exploration of consciousness and what that means to the artist. This self-study is done using various mindfulness techniques, as then interpreted through visual art. One dominant theme is the use of Chakras, with 21 separate works, three per Chakra, dedicated specifically to interpreting the specific meanings held within. Join us Dec. 2, 2021, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., for the opening night reception, at Art @Bentall. Sky and members of the VVAF team will be on hand to welcome you to the gallery.