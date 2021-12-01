Menu

Virtual
Dec 1 - Dec 31 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Covenant House Vancouver’s Triple Match Campaign

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.covenanthousebc.org/
Contact
info@covenanthousebc.org 604-638-GIFT (4438) (Covenant House Vancouver)
Covenant House Vancouver’s Triple Match Campaign - image View image in full screen

On now until December 31

Support Covenant House Vancouver and triple your impact.

Throughout the pandemic they have continued to provide essential services to youth in overcoming homelessness.

Every dollar you donate will make triple the impact to help youth in need, especially during these difficult times.

Details at CovenantHouseBC.org/donate