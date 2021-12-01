Covenant House Vancouver’s Triple Match Campaign
On now until December 31
Support Covenant House Vancouver and triple your impact.
Throughout the pandemic they have continued to provide essential services to youth in overcoming homelessness.
Every dollar you donate will make triple the impact to help youth in need, especially during these difficult times.
Details at CovenantHouseBC.org/donate