Global BC presents Vancouver International Black Film Festival
- info@vancouverblackfilm.ca (Fabienne Colas Foundation)
December 9 to 12
Online
Don’t miss the inaugural Vancouver International Black Film Festival.
Virtually enjoy 38 films from 7 different countries, showcasing the most relevant Black films from here and abroad while creating a space to debate major cultural, social, and socio-economic issues.
Proudly presented by Global BC.
Details at VancouverBlackFilmFest.com