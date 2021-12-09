Menu

Festival
Dec 9 - Dec 12 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC presents Vancouver International Black Film Festival

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://vancouverblackfilmfest.com/
Contact
info@vancouverblackfilm.ca (Fabienne Colas Foundation)
Global BC presents Vancouver International Black Film Festival - image View image in full screen

December 9 to 12
Online

Don’t miss the inaugural Vancouver International Black Film Festival.

Virtually enjoy 38 films from 7 different countries, showcasing the most relevant Black films from here and abroad while creating a space to debate major cultural, social, and socio-economic issues.

Proudly presented by Global BC.

Details at VancouverBlackFilmFest.com