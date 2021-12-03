Menu

Dec 3 - Dec 31 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre 10th Anniversary Fundraising Match

Where
Online - BC View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.surreyhospitalsfoundation.com/our-campaigns/doubleyourdonation/
Contact
info@surreyhospitalsfoundation.com 604-588-3371 (Surrey Hospitals Foundation)
Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre 10th Anniversary Fundraising Match - image

On now until December 31

Double you support to the Surrey Hospital Foundation to help the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre upgrade their equipment for the public.

When you donate, it will be matched by businessman Jim Pattison himself.

To support and donate, go to DoubleYourDonation.ca