Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre 10th Anniversary Fundraising Match
On now until December 31
Double you support to the Surrey Hospital Foundation to help the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre upgrade their equipment for the public.
When you donate, it will be matched by businessman Jim Pattison himself.
To support and donate, go to DoubleYourDonation.ca