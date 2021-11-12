Caring Neighbours Holiday Campaign

Be a Caring Neighbour! At Family Services of Greater Vancouver (FSGV), we are committed to ensuring our clients have access to the programs, services, and basic necessities needed to thrive as a family. But the Covid-19 pandemic shone a spotlight on many inequities in our communities, including food insecurity. This time of year can be particularly challenging for the most vulnerable members of our community, and providing a wholesome, festive meal and gifts for loved ones shouldn’t be a source of stress or anxiety. As a Caring Neighbour, your donation directly supports low-income families from right here in Metro Vancouver. With your support, FSGV can provide hundreds of gift cards to people in need so they can buy the food and gifts that make the holidays special to them.