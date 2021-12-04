Maple Ridge Christmas Craft Fair

Come support local in 2021 and do your shopping at the INDOOR + OUTDOOR Maple Ridge Craft Fair. It's an event for the entire family! There'll be A-MAZING handcrafted+ items from 75 vendors (15 outdoor), live music, food trucks, silent auctions, junior entrepreneurs, and maybe even a North Pole visitor… It’s the perfect opportunity to check those names off your list, fill your stockings and so much more… *Vaccine checks required for indoor shopping as per provincial PHO regulations* Vendor highlights at: facebook.com/mapleridgecraftfair.