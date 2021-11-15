630 CHED supports Edmonton Food Bank

Edmonton’s Food Bank is looking for donations in these uncertain times. In an effort to keep the community safe, Edmonton’s Food Bank is taking precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 among clients, volunteers, and staff. Please donate online to help! Money given will be used in the areas of greatest need and stretched further with bulk buying power.

If you are in need, help is just a click or call away. Visit edmontonsfoodbank.com or call 780-425-4190. Phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8:30am – 4:00pm.

Volunteering reduces stress, keeps you physically active and is a way to meet other great people. It is also a fun and easy way to explore your interests and passions. Edmonton’s Food Bank needs you! To fill out a group or individual application click here.