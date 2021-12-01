December 1 is the 2nd Annual Santas Day on 630 CHED. It’s been a difficult year for many, and the need is greater than ever. We need your support to ensure that every child in Edmonton has a present this Christmas. Please donate to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous on December 1.

The mission of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is inspired by a simple wish, to see every child receive a new toy at Christmas. In the first year, 600 children received gift packages from Santas Anonymous, as Edmonton grows to close to a million, so does the need.

The phone number to donate will be updated on December 1.