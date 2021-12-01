Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Dec 1 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Santas Day on 630 CHED

Where
SantasAnonymous.ca - View Map
When
Santas Day on 630 CHED - image View image in full screen

 

December 1 is the 2nd Annual Santas Day on 630 CHED. It’s been a difficult year for many, and the need is greater than ever. We need your support to ensure that every child in Edmonton has a present this Christmas. Please donate to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous on December 1.

The mission of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is inspired by a simple wish, to see every child receive a new toy at Christmas.  In the first year, 600 children received gift packages from Santas Anonymous, as Edmonton grows to close to a million, so does the need.

The phone number to donate will be updated on December 1.