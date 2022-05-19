630 CHED supports Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada

Canadian comedy legend Rick Mercer returns to host a stellar line-up of Canada’s most hilarious and diverse comedians during Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada. This 19th edition will feature co-star of STARZ’s Ramy Dave Merheje, Just For Laughs Festival favourite Eman El-Husseini, and 2018 Juno award winner Ivan Decker. The Tour will stop in Edmonton at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on May 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM.

Just For Laughs is also proud to once again be partnering with Movember on the Just For Laughs Comedy Tour. The tour will provide Movember with an additional platform to bring continued awareness to men’s health, including mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. $1 per ticket sold (less taxes) will be donated to Movember.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 26 at 10:00 AM.