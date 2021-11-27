Global BC sponsors Burnaby Village Museum: Heritage Christmas

November 27 to January 3

(Closed December 24 & 25)

Burnaby Village Museum

Heritage Christmas, presented by Concord Pacific, returns this year to the Burnaby Village Museum.

Take a ride on the restored 1912 C.W. Parker Carousel.

Wander the Village and take in all of the seasonal entertainment and activities.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BurnabyVillageMuseum.ca