Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Festival
Nov 27, 2021 - Jan 3, 2022 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Burnaby Village Museum: Heritage Christmas

Where
Burnaby Village Museum - 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby, BC View Map
When
Website
https://www.burnabyvillagemuseum.ca/EN/main/what-s-on/heritage-christmas.html
Contact
bvm@burnaby.ca 16042974565 (Burnaby Village Museum)
Global BC sponsors Burnaby Village Museum: Heritage Christmas - image View image in full screen

November 27 to January 3
(Closed December 24 & 25)
Burnaby Village Museum

Heritage Christmas, presented by Concord Pacific, returns this year to the Burnaby Village Museum.

Take a ride on the restored 1912 C.W. Parker Carousel.

Wander the Village and take in all of the seasonal entertainment and activities.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BurnabyVillageMuseum.ca