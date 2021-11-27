Global BC sponsors Burnaby Village Museum: Heritage Christmas
When
-
Contact
- bvm@burnaby.ca 16042974565 (Burnaby Village Museum)
November 27 to January 3
(Closed December 24 & 25)
Burnaby Village Museum
Heritage Christmas, presented by Concord Pacific, returns this year to the Burnaby Village Museum.
Take a ride on the restored 1912 C.W. Parker Carousel.
Wander the Village and take in all of the seasonal entertainment and activities.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at BurnabyVillageMuseum.ca