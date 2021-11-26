680 CJOB welcomes the Zoo Lights Festival to Assiniboine Park Zoo November 26th – January 2nd, 2022!

Zoo Lights presented by Red River Co-op is back! This year, enjoy breathtaking light displays, tasty treats, and an amazing line-up of live music and entertainment.

Zoo Lights is an evening event that takes place after-hours in the Zoo.

November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022

5:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Zoo Lights will be closed on the following dates:

November 29, December 6, 13, 20, 24, 25

TICKETS

Cost (all ages 3+): $12.75 + GST.

Children 2 and under are free. Please add a $0 infant ticket to your cart for each child aged 2 and under.

BUY TICKETS

Tickets are date and time specific.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online or at the Zoo during daytime hours of operation.

You must enter the Zoo within the 30 minute time frame indicated on your ticket.

Tickets do not have designated exit times.

Final entry is at 9:00 p.m.

Click here to review additional ticket policies.



Manitoba Public Health Requirements – COVID-19

All guests aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated and show valid proof of vaccination to attend Zoo Lights. Adults must present photo ID.

Children aged 11 and under who are not eligible to be immunized may attend when accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult with valid proof of vaccination.

Masks are mandatory in all indoor spaces, including the Zoo entrance and washrooms. Masks are recommended outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Weather

Zoo Lights will proceed rain, snow, or shine. The Zoo will only be closed in the case of extreme weather. Notices regarding Zoo closures will be posted here by 2:00 pm.