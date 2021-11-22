Light the Lodge in Support of the Lodge That Gives

This holiday season, we will shine brighter than cancer. By lighting up the Lodge That Gives, we will create awareness of our "home away from home" and inspire hope and support for those facing a cancer diagnosis in our communities. Sponsor a Light & Give a Night By sponsoring a light for just $100, you will cover the cost of a one-night stay at the Dr. Susan K. Roberts Lodge That Gives in Halifax. Your gift will relieve the financial burden of someone traveling for cancer treatment and provide comfortable accommodations, home-cooked meals, and support services so they can focus on feeling better. Make a meaningful Impact $5 provides a gift of personal care items​ to a resident when they visit the lodge. ​ $10 provides mental health support through evening activities and planned social events. ​ ​ $20 covers the cost of a nutritious meal for two. Visit us at the Lodge That Gives after dark during the month of December to view our first-ever holiday display. To donate or sponsor your light visit www.cancer.ca/lightthelodge.