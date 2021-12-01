Wednesday, Dec 1st I 12pm

Terminal City Club

This is your opportunity to learn from one of the greatest.

Onni Presents: In conversation with Jim Pattison, a benefit luncheon for The Zajac Ranch for Children, hosted by Chris Gailus. Questions will be taken via social media and LIVE at the event.

Like so many charitable organizations, the last two years have hit Zajac Ranch for Children hard. Ticket sales from this event will ensure hundreds of children with medical conditions can continue to go to camp.

More information and tickets, visit zajacranch.com