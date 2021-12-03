Global BC Sponsors Christmas in Pitt Meadows

Friday, Dec 3, 5:30 – 8:30pm

Spirit Square šxʷhék̓ ʷnəs

This free outdoor holiday event is back transforming Spirit Square into a magical Christmas village!

Santa will be taking photos with our community – inside a giant igloo. Food trucks, popcorn by MLA Lisa Beare, coffee & hot chocolate, and hot dogs by the Lion’s Club will be available for everyone to enjoy.

The holiday train is back for rides around the village. Road hockey for all abilities will be happening beside the Rec Centre. The Main Stage will feature musical entertainment, Community Service Awards and tree lighting.

Details at pittmeadows.ca