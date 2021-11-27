630 CHED Supports: Edmonton Oilers Locker Room Sale
- Rogers Place - View Map
- http://nhl.com/oilers
The Locker Room Sale is back, just in time for the holidays! Explore two seasons worth of Edmonton Oilers and Oil Kings equipment and apparel to find the perfect holiday gift for that hockey player or fan in your life, and grab something for yourself while you’re at it.
Visit Rogers Place and get your hands on:
- Oilers game-used sticks, equipment and skates
- New team-issued sticks, gloves, helmets and skates
- Autographed game-used pucks
- New and player-worn locker room apparel
- Game-worn Oil Kings jerseys, helmets and gloves
- Great deals on Oilers & Oil Kings merchandise