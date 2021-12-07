Global BC sponsors The Holiday Care Package Drive

December 7 & 8

Cause We Care Foundation is holding their 15th annual Care Package Drive!

Their goal is to assemble and deliver 1,200 Care Packages to over 35 frontline organizations across the Lower Mainland to help make the season brighter for those struggling during the holidays.

The pandemic has had a disproportionate financial impact on women and mothers in our society. Now more than ever, they could benefit from some community support to help carry them through the holidays.

For more information or how you can help or donate, visit causewecare.org