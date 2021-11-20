hart is hosting our barks at the bar this year at O2's in Clareview on Saturday November 20th! This event is a great way to start on your holiday shopping, spend time with friends and meet some amazing hart volunteers! Please note that O2's is participating in the exemption program so proof of vaccination or negative covid test will be required. 18+ years in age only. With every ticket, you will receive 1 complimentary beverage (1 per person) of either a soft drink/coffee or house liquor/beer. Event Details: Silent Auction 6:30-9:30pm Merchandise Sale 6:30-9:30pm Cash 50/50 - Draw @ 9:30pm. You must be present to win Liquor Basket Raffle @ 9:40pm. You do not need to be present to win. Pay for Auction Items 9:30-10:00pm *all tickets must be purchased on Eventbrite - no tickets available for purchase at the event*.