Jul 29, 2022 - Jul 31, 2022 1:00 PM

630 CHED supports: Big Valley Jamboree

Where
Camrose, AB - View Map
When
Website
http://bigvalleyjamboree.com
630 CHED supports: Big Valley Jamboree - image View image in full screen

Big Valley Jamboree is back!

From the best up-and-coming local talent to Nashville’s biggest stars, BVJ has one of the hottest lineups in country music.

The 2022 lineup features your favorite country stars such as Dallas Smith, Eric Church, Tim McGraw and more! The BVJ experience goes well beyond the music, with activities for country fans, young and old.

Get your tickets now at Bigvalleyjamboree.com