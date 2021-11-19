Join Craft Nova Scotia for the return of our annual Winter Craft Show! Our 2021 event will take place at Sunnyside Mall, Bedford, Nova Scotia, Nov 19th – 21st!

Friday, November 19th – 9:30am to 9:00pm

Saturday, November 20th – 9:30am to 6:00pm

Sunday, November 21st – 11:00am to 5:00pm

Featuring over 40 juried craftspeople, including works in clay, fibre, food, glass, leather, metal, organics, visual art and wood. Find that special handcrafted piece from some of your longtime favourite artists, and discover new fine craftspeople along the bright, spacious halls of the Sunnyside Mall.