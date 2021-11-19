Menu

Festival
Nov 19 - Nov 21 9:30 AM - 3:00 AM

Winter Craft Show

Where
Sunnyside Mall - 1595 Bedford Hwy, Bedford, Nova Scotia View Map
When
Website
https://www.facebook.com/events/566272887792583/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A%5B%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D%5D%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D
Contact
programs@craftnovascotia.ca
Winter Craft Show - image View image in full screen

Join Craft Nova Scotia for the return of our annual Winter Craft Show! Our 2021 event will take place at Sunnyside Mall, Bedford, Nova Scotia, Nov 19th – 21st!

Friday, November 19th – 9:30am to 9:00pm
Saturday, November 20th – 9:30am to 6:00pm
Sunday, November 21st – 11:00am to 5:00pm

Featuring over 40 juried craftspeople, including works in clay, fibre, food, glass, leather, metal, organics, visual art and wood. Find that special handcrafted piece from some of your longtime favourite artists, and discover new fine craftspeople along the bright, spacious halls of the Sunnyside Mall.