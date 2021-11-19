ON LOCATION: Mighty Millions Lottery Grand Prize Showhome

Mighty Millions Lottery is your chance to win big while doing something bigger – changing a child’s life!

When you buy a ticket, you’re helping the most vulnerable kids get the urgent care they need in moments of crisis. You’re making sure the Stollery Children’s Hospital remains the most specialized children’s hospital in Western Canada – with the best children’s health programs, equipment, specialists, training and research.

The province-wide lottery helps to advance pediatric physical and mental health care and supports kids from backyards across Alberta who rely on the Stollery’s expanding network of care. In an average year, the Stollery responds to more than 317,461 patient visits and performs 12,175 surgeries, with 37 per cent of those kids and teens coming from outside Edmonton.

Thank you for being MIGHTY!

Together, we can give all kids the best chance to live a long and healthy life.

Live in luxury in the exclusive gated community of The Banks at Keswick. Situated on a 15,000 square foot lot, with over 5,800 square feet of finished living space, this home boasts scenic views of the North Saskatchewan River and surrounding river valley. With ample outdoor living space and proximity to the Windermere Golf and Country Club, this home is the perfect blend of luxury and comfort; an oasis in the heart of the city.

Your health, safety and peace of mind are most important to us.

Effective September 16, the Mighty Millions Lottery Grand Prize Showhome will be temporarily closed to the public due to the COVID-19 situation in the province. You can still take a virtual 3D tour, view photo gallery, and stay tuned for any updates including potential showhome re-opening details online.

Thank you for your understanding and for helping Stollery kids be MIGHTY!