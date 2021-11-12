Global BC sponsors London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors
- Where
- No Location Given
- When
-
Nov 12 – Dec 8
Participating Stores
Visit your local London Drugs to help Stocking Stuffers for Seniors bring extra holiday cheer to seniors across our communities!
Customers can take part in this holiday donation program by taking a gift tag from the in-store Christmas trees, and purchasing the items on the wish list which are for a specific senior in their community.
Details at Londondrugs.com/seniors