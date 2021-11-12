Menu

Nov 12 - Dec 8 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Global BC sponsors London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors

Where
No Location Given
When
Website
https://www.londondrugs.com/stocking-stuffers-for-seniors.html
Global BC sponsors London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors - image View image in full screen

Nov 12 – Dec 8
Participating Stores

Visit your local London Drugs to help Stocking Stuffers for Seniors bring extra holiday cheer to seniors across our communities!

Customers can take part in this holiday donation program by taking a gift tag from the in-store Christmas trees, and purchasing the items on the wish list which are for a specific senior in their community.

Details at Londondrugs.com/seniors