Nov 25 - Dec 23 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Meet the Maker at the Polygon Gallery

Where
The Polygon Gallery - 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
$ Price
Free
Ages
All Ages
Website
http://thepolygon.ca/event/holiday-pop-up/
Contact
gia@ninepointagency.com 6049861351 (The Polygon Gallery)
Description: New to the Polygon Gallery this year, Meet the Maker showcases the creative minds behind some of the hand-crafted gifts and goods at this year’s Little Mountain Shop Holiday Pop-Up. The Polygon Gallery welcomes you to join the makers each Thursday from 4pm to 8pm to enjoy music and drinks, alongside an ongoing exhibition of acclaimed Vancouver artist Steven Shearer. Join us at Meet the Maker on November 25th, December 2nd, 9th,16th and 23rd to browse all of the sustainable, one-of-a-kind gifts of creatives from Vancouver and around the world. View image in full screen
