Global BC supports BC Achievement Foundation: Community Award

December 1 to January 31
Nominate online
Do you know someone who makes a positive difference in your community?
A person who works to make your community strong, compassionate, and vibrant. Nominate them for a Community Award, celebrating the spirit, dedication and outstanding contribution British Columbians make to their community.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Nominations are open at BCachievement.com