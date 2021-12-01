Menu

Dec 1, 2021 - Jan 31, 2022 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC supports BC Achievement Foundation: Community Award

Where
Nominate Online - BC View Map
When
Website
https://www.bcachievement.com/nominate-now/
Contact
604-261-9777 (BC Achievement Foundation)
Global BC supports BC Achievement Foundation: Community Award - image View image in full screen

December 1 to January 31
Nominate online

Do you know someone who makes a positive difference in your community?

A person who works to make your community strong, compassionate, and vibrant. Nominate them for a Community Award, celebrating the spirit, dedication and outstanding contribution British Columbians make to their community.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Nominations are open at BCachievement.com