630 CHED supports London Drug’s Stocking Stuffers for Seniors

Stocking Stuffers for Seniors is back for 2021 at all London Drugs locations across Western Canada. We know the effects of isolation and loneliness have been significant during the pandemic and we want our seniors to know we care, and we are thinking of them. For the sixth year in a row, Stocking Stuffers for Seniors partners with local care homes and charities with a mission to bring more holiday cheer to seniors, in all the communities we serve.

Your donated items don’t need to be purchased from a London Drugs store — any new, non-gift wrapped item is accepted. Please be sure to check the signage beside the Christmas Tree in your local London Drugs store, to see exactly where your gifts are going.

Visit www.londondrugs.com or your local London Drugs for more information.