Jewish Book Month (it’s more than books!) – award winning writers, concerts, lectures- livestreamed until Nov. 30
- info@jplmontreal.org (514) 345-2627 (Jewish Public Library)
Far from being only about books, this entertaining and thought-provoking series of multilingual, eclectic events brings together some of today’s top literary minds in interviews and inspiring lectures, along with workshops, concerts and Russian dance & culture. Insightful Q&A sessions follow most presentations. These one-time livestreamed events take place in various cities around the world, with the option of attending the Russian performance in person. Presented by the Jewish Public Library.