Festival
Nov 10 - Nov 30 1:00 AM

Jewish Book Month (it’s more than books!) – award winning writers, concerts, lectures- livestreamed until Nov. 30

Where
Zoom - 5151 Côte-Ste-Catherine Road, various, various View Map
When
Website
https://jewishpubliclibrary.org/events-programs-courses/jewish-book-month/
Contact
info@jplmontreal.org (514) 345-2627 (Jewish Public Library)
Far from being only about books, this entertaining and thought-provoking series of multilingual, eclectic events brings together some of today’s top literary minds in interviews and inspiring lectures, along with workshops, concerts and Russian dance & culture. Insightful Q&A sessions follow most presentations. These one-time livestreamed events take place in various cities around the world, with the option of attending the Russian performance in person. Presented by the Jewish Public Library. View image in full screen
