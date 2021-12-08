DanceHouse presents Babel 7.16

DanceHouse, in partnership with Digidance, presents the Canadian digital broadcast of Babel 7.16 from two of the greatest names in contemporary dance - Belgian choreographers Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui & Damien Jalet, streaming December 8 to 19, 2021. Using the biblical story of the Tower of Babel as its jumping off point, this new version of the duo’s critically acclaimed 2010 work, Babel(words), gathers 22 dancers from 15 nations on stage in a driving, kinetic exploration of the complexity, chaos, and possibilities that arise from diverse cultures striving to coexist. For tickets and information, dancehouse.ca.