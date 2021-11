CHRISTMAS BAKE SALE

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3rd – 5:00pm to 7:00pm. SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4th – 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

***PRE-ORDER BEFORE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26th***

E-Transfers: ssokyrka@gmail.com Phone Orders: Mary Humen @306-244-4345 (Curbside delivery available in the area around the Church). Drive through and pick-up behind the church.

*** BAKED GOODS *** KOLACHI *** CABBAGE ROLLS *** BORSCH *** PRESERVES ***

Sponsored by the Ukrainian Women’s Association (UWAC) Hanka Romanchych Branch.

**Check out our All Saints Church Facebook page for Pre-ordering, or request a list from Sonia or Mary**