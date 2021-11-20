Friends of the Richmond Library November 20 & 21 Book Sales

The Sale Must Go On! Friends of the Richmond Library is preparing to host two winter special book sales on November 20 & 21, Saturday & Sunday from 10 am. – 4 pm., inside Cambie Library on 150 – 11590 Cambie Road (near the corner of Cambie & No. 5 Roads).

These fabulous sales will feature a great selection of gently used books ranging from fiction, children’s, Chinese language and many more non-fiction categories for self reading or as givable items. All books will be priced individually.

Patrons are asked to bring their own bags or boxes as well as cash. All proceeds will benefit Richmond public libraries.

Come early to choose your favorite reads and to start doing your Christmas shopping!

Due to COVID-19, face mask covering is mandatory inside the library. Physical distancing of six feet (2 metres) apart is required. A hand sanitizer station will be provided.

For inquiries, please go to: https://www.yourlibrary.ca/friends-of-the-library/fol-book-sale/