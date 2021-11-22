Global BC supports BC Children’s Hospital Foundation ‘What If’ Campaign
- https://www.bcchf.ca/
- 604-449-6333 (BC Children's Hospital Foundation)
November 22 to January 3
Join Global BC in supporting BC Children’s Hospital Foundation this holiday.
Every year, BC Children’s Hospital treats 100,000 kids, many of them battling devastating diseases and chronic conditions.
Your donation will fund the groundbreaking research and advanced technologies needed to conquer childhood illnesses.
Details at BCCHF.ca