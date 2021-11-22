Menu

Nov 22, 2021 - Jan 3, 2022 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC supports BC Children’s Hospital Foundation ‘What If’ Campaign

Where
Donate Online - BC View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.bcchf.ca/
Contact
604-449-6333 (BC Children's Hospital Foundation)
Global BC supports BC Children’s Hospital Foundation ‘What If’ Campaign - image View image in full screen

November 22 to January 3

Join Global BC in supporting BC Children’s Hospital Foundation this holiday.

Every year, BC Children’s Hospital treats 100,000 kids, many of them battling devastating diseases and chronic conditions.

Your donation will fund the groundbreaking research and advanced technologies needed to conquer childhood illnesses.

Details at BCCHF.ca