Feb 23, 2022 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Website
https://www.pinkshirtday.ca/
Contact
sara.dubois-phillips@cknw.com 604-331-2782 (CKNW Kids' Fund)
Global BC supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day - image

Wednesday, February 23

Get ready for CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day!

This year’s Pink Shirt Day campaign speaks to our diversity and need for acceptance and inclusion of everyone.

Help “lift each other up” and help raise valuable funds for inclusive, anti-bullying programs for BC kids by purchasing your Pink Shirt today!

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at PinkShirtDay.ca