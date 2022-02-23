Global BC supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day
- When
-
- Website
- https://www.pinkshirtday.ca/
- Contact
- sara.dubois-phillips@cknw.com 604-331-2782 (CKNW Kids' Fund)
Wednesday, February 23
Get ready for CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day!
This year’s Pink Shirt Day campaign speaks to our diversity and need for acceptance and inclusion of everyone.
Help “lift each other up” and help raise valuable funds for inclusive, anti-bullying programs for BC kids by purchasing your Pink Shirt today!
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at PinkShirtDay.ca