No Stone Left Alone – Halifax & Middleton

Global News is proud to support No Stone Left Alone.

No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation is dedicated to honouring and remembering Canada’s veterans. Our unique ceremony provides students and youth with an authentic experience that creates knowledge, understanding and appreciation of those who serve and of the sacrifice of Canada’s fallen.

Halifax event: November 10 at Fort Massey Cemetery at 11 am.

Middleton event: November 9 at Old Holy Trinity Church at 11 am.

For more information on these events, please visit the local chapter of No Stone Left Alone.