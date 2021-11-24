Red Sky Performance’s presentation of Trace

DanceHouse, in partnership with SFU Woodward’s Cultural Programs, presents the Vancouver premiere of Red Sky Performance’s award-winning contemporary dance work Trace, on stage November 24 to 27, 2021 at 8pm and November 27, 2021 at 2pm at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts - in strict observance of public health regulations. Trace is inspired by the ancestral celestial legends of the Anishinaabe people, which hold within them an Indigenous worldview of the interconnectedness of all creation. Closing out a six-week, 15-city tour across Canada and the U.S., the work for six dancers features a live percussive score infused with Indigenous motifs from composer Eliot Britton and highly kinetic, athletically-charged choreography by Jera Wolfe. For tickets and further information, visit: dancehouse.ca.