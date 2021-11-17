Glasgow Outcomes: The State of Climate Governance

Please join Simon Fraser University's Department of Political Science for a virtual lecture and Q & A with Professor Radoslav Dimitrov on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 (4:30-6:00 PM, Pacific Time). Prof. Dimitrov will discuss the results of the UN climate conference in Glasgow, which he is currently attending. Topics will include: -the political dynamics among key countries; -key points of agreement/disagreement emerging from the conference; -environmental consequences of recent policy announcements and implications for global climate governance. RSVP on Eventbrite, search "Glasgow Outcomes".