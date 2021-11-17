Menu

Virtual
Nov 17 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Glasgow Outcomes: The State of Climate Governance

Where
On Zoom - On Zoom, On Zoom, On Zoom View Map
When
$ Price
free Buy Tickets
Ages
18+
Website
https://events.sfu.ca/event/25992-glasgow-outcomes-the-state-of-climate-governance
Contact
polcmns@sfu.ca 604-761-1558 (Rebecca Saloustros)
Please join Simon Fraser University's Department of Political Science for a virtual lecture and Q & A with Professor Radoslav Dimitrov on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 (4:30-6:00 PM, Pacific Time). Prof. Dimitrov will discuss the results of the UN climate conference in Glasgow, which he is currently attending. Topics will include: -the political dynamics among key countries; -key points of agreement/disagreement emerging from the conference; -environmental consequences of recent policy announcements and implications for global climate governance. RSVP on Eventbrite, search "Glasgow Outcomes". View image in full screen
Please join Simon Fraser University's Department of Political Science for a virtual lecture and Q & A with Professor Radoslav Dimitrov on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 (4:30-6:00 PM, Pacific Time). Prof. Dimitrov will discuss the results of the UN climate conference in Glasgow, which he is currently attending. Topics will include: -the political dynamics among key countries; -key points of agreement/disagreement emerging from the conference; -environmental consequences of recent policy announcements and implications for global climate governance. RSVP on Eventbrite, search "Glasgow Outcomes".

