Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support Chantel Kreviazuk at the River Cree Resort & Casino

One of Canada’s biggest stars inside and out, acclaimed Juno award winner and multi-platinum-selling artist, Chantel Kreviazuk hits the stage at the River Cree Resort and Casino, November 27, 2021! She is one of Canada’s greatest singer-songwriters and respected internationally with her own best-selling singles and albums such as “Plain Jane” in 2009. Well-known for her iconic rendition of “Leaving on a Jet Plane”.

From the urgent, heart-pounding opening chords of her new single “Into Me,” to the first time that famous voice surges like a king tide hitting a breakwater, the message is clear: Chantal Kreviazuk is back.

After seven years, three kids and collaborations with superstars like Drake, Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood, Kendrick Lamar, and Pink, the JUNO Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter’s latest just-for-herself album, Hard Sail, is like a freshman’s release of jaw-dropping hits all over again: it seems to come out of nowhere, but really took a lifetime to write.

