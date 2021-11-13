Menu

Nov 13 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Holiday Craft Market

Where
Sunshine Hills Elementary School - 11285 Bond Boulevard, Delta, British Columbia View Map
When
$ Price
Not Specified
Ages
all
Website
https://go.evvnt.com/931496-0?pid=6986
Contact
sharon.poetker@gmail.com 6048800447 (Sharon Poetker)
Wood crafts and Christmas figures by DandB Crafts, Gnomes, Snowmen, Christmas packages, stockings, ornaments, sweatshirts, mugs and doormats, baked goods, pottery, greeting cards, artwork, jewelry, The twisted lemon apothecary products, honey and beeswax products, houseplants, Mochillas hats and bags, knitted and crocheted items, fun hats for kids, hand dyed yarn and scarfs, wood art and signs, macrame hangers, DOLLS and Stuffies, incense and candles. Category: Community | Fairs | Craft Fairs.
