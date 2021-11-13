Menu

Nov 13 - Dec 24 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Vancouver Christmas Market

Where
Jack Poole Plaza - 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
$ Price
General Admission and Season Pass Options Online Buy Tickets
Ages
all
Website
https://www.vancouverchristmasmarket.com/
Contact
pr@kiplingmedia.com 604-9613314 (Fawn Mulcahy)
The Vancouver Christmas Market returns to light up the holiday season with an expanded six-week schedule from November 13 to December 24 at Jack Poole Plaza (downtown at the Olympic Cauldron). Delight in German-style mulled wine and savoury treats, ride the HolidayLife Carousel presented by Interac for free and stroll through a wonderland of lights, music, and over 80 vendor huts. For full event details, purchase online tickets, review our COVID-19 safety protocols, and to secure your event timeslot, visit vancouverchristmasmarket.com. See you at the Market!. View image in full screen
