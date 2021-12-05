Menu

Dec 5 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Reflections

Where
Coquitlam Heritage at Mackin House - 1116 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, BC View Map
When
$ Price
Free
Ages
All
Website
https://www.coquitlamheritage.ca/eventslist/2021/12/5/reflections
Contact
museum@coquitlamheritage.ca 6045166151 (Coquitlam Heritage)
Join Coquitlam Heritage and Place des Arts for a Heritage Square celebration around themes of transformation. Make a craft, listen to A Christmas Carol and hear the wonderful songs that make the season bright. All day: Tours of our Coquitlam's Heart of Gold exhibit 1:30pm: A reading of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens (kids version) in the Mackin House Parlour 2-3pm Amy Newman and the Christmas Revelers perform outdoors by the caboose Free. No Registration Required. View image in full screen
