Reflections

Join Coquitlam Heritage and Place des Arts for a Heritage Square celebration around themes of transformation. Make a craft, listen to A Christmas Carol and hear the wonderful songs that make the season bright. All day: Tours of our Coquitlam's Heart of Gold exhibit 1:30pm: A reading of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens (kids version) in the Mackin House Parlour 2-3pm Amy Newman and the Christmas Revelers perform outdoors by the caboose Free. No Registration Required.