Indigenous Voices

Colonial heritage has left many scars on our collective knowledge and history. The impacts on our past, present, and future are complex, leaving many of us feeling overwhelmed. Join us for a series of three presentations that will increase knowledge, share stories, and foster understanding and reconciliation in our community. Our first presentation is brought to you by the Indian Residential School Survivors Society. Our second and third presentation information, and registration will be released in the coming weeks. Learn from survivors in an intimate space and participate in the first step towards reconciliation, accepting truth. Free. Registration Required.